Video: Man United fan asks for Liverpool star’s shirt and hopes no one notices

A Manchester United fan was spotted asking for Roberto Firmino’s shirt after watching his side getting thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool.

Either that, or a Liverpool fan snuck into the Man Utd home end and hoped no one would notice!

Watch below as this supporter gets Firmino’s shirt and then looks around nervously as he seems to hope no one saw…

What’s this all about ??? pic.twitter.com/4gPmoTQjFH — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) October 24, 2021

Who knows what really went on here? It’s pretty amusing to see it being picked up by Sky’s cameras though.

Liverpool ended up winning 5-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick and another two goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.