Video: Man United fan asks for Liverpool star’s shirt and hopes no one notices

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

A Manchester United fan was spotted asking for Roberto Firmino’s shirt after watching his side getting thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool.

Either that, or a Liverpool fan snuck into the Man Utd home end and hoped no one would notice!

Watch below as this supporter gets Firmino’s shirt and then looks around nervously as he seems to hope no one saw…

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Manchester City eyes Sport Club Internacional starlet
Report: Chelsea, Spanish club have an interest in Brazilian wonderkid goalkeeper
Video: Harry Maguire looks shell-shocked as he apologises to Man United fans after Liverpool thrashing

Who knows what really went on here? It’s pretty amusing to see it being picked up by Sky’s cameras though.

Liverpool ended up winning 5-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick and another two goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.

More Stories Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.