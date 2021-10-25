Neville slams Manchester United players’ PR teams for putting pressure on Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at the PR teams of some of the club’s players as talk begins to emerge about how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is performing as manager.

The Red Devils are in a pretty dire situation at the moment, having just been thrashed 5-0 at home to Liverpool in yesterday’s big game in the Premier League.

Solskjaer is under growing pressure after a poor start to the season, but Neville has remained loyal to his former team-mate, who remains a club legend from his playing days at Old Trafford.

There are growing doubts over whether or not Solskjaer really lacks the managerial know-how for such a big job, however, though Neville seems to think this is mostly being fuelled by the players’ PR teams leaking stuff to the press…

Here we go! The players PR and Social Media Teams working hard ! https://t.co/mZxZIuYy7z — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 25, 2021

This is strange behaviour by Neville, who is generally one of the very best pundits in the business most of the time, though he seems to be unable or unwilling to see past his affection for Solskjaer here.

Of course, there’s plenty to be said for sticking with a manager rather than chopping and changing all the time, and it’s not like bigger names like Jose Mourinho or Louis van Gaal fared much better than this at United.