Gary Neville’s prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool backfires spectacularly

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was pretty confident about the Liverpool game just a few days ago, it seems.

See below as this video is doing the rounds again, with Neville insisting to former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher that the Red Devils would be emerging victorious during their meeting at Old Trafford on Sunday.

As we know now, Man Utd ended up getting battered 5-0 by their rivals, and were already 4-0 down before we even got to half time.

What was Neville thinking? Liverpool were obviously the favourites for this game, even if no one could have expected such a one-sided scoreline.