“Next hours will be key” Fabrizio Romano gives ominous Man United update for Solskjaer

Sunday afternoon in the Premier League saw Manchester United battered five nill by rivals, Liverpool.

The shocking result, which happened at Old Trafford, saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outperform the Red Devils in every single area of the pitch.

Having spent upwards of £100m earlier this summer and following what has been a turbulent opening to the new 2021-22 season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under immense pressure.

Despite recently beating Atalanta and Villarreal in the Champions League group stage, the nature of United’s performances raised major questions over whether or not they’d be enough to contend with Liverpool in their next fixture.

Speaking on BT Sport after their dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta last week, former midfielder Paul Scholes (as quoted by GiveMeSport), said: “Can they play against Liverpool like that? Never in a million years. It’s a great night and Cristiano [Ronaldo] is the big hero, but the first half was a real worry for me.”

With Scholes’ worst fears recently becoming reality – several fans are now calling for Solskjaer’s sacking.

Addressing the speculation, leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who spoke recently on his YouTube channel, has provided a crucial update.

“Five zero is something really incredible,” Romano told viewers. “So people inside Manchester United is shocked and saying of course they will need some hours to decide.

“From what I am told there was no emergency meeting during the night.

“They are taking their time to see what is going on, to talk behind the scenes and to talk between them and decide what they have to do with Solskjaer’s situation.”

CaughtOffside understands that should the Red Devils’ hierarchy opt to dismiss Solskjaer then former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte would be a leading candidate to take the reins at Old Trafford.