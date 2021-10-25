Real Madrid wideman Vinicius Junior has been labelled as a Barcelona fan by Andre Cury, a former member of the Blaugrana’s recruitment team.

Cury, who was the technical secretary for Barcelona in South America per Sports Illustrated, has now claimed that Vinicius is a supporter of the Catalan outfit, according to Marca.

Cury suggested that the Brazilian winger was ‘ready to sign’ for the Blaugrana in 2017, before Cury and the Camp Nou outfit were ‘betrayed’ and he headed to Real Madrid.

Vinicius turned foe against Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico meeting, tearing Ronald Koeman’s side apart before he was substituted in the 87th minute.

Cury told Cadena Ser’s ‘Que T’hi Jugues’ show that the 21-year-old is a Cule (Barcelona fan) through and through, so much so that he cried when they beat PSG 6-1 in an iconic comeback.

Here is what Cury had to say on Vinicius:

“Vinicius is a Cule, like really Cule, he cried when Barcelona completed their comeback over PSG, when they won 6-1.”

“He was ready to sign for Barcelona too. His two agents were close friends of mine. But, at the last minute, they betrayed me and the club. Since 2017, we no longer speak.”

Vinicius has been a frustrating player for Los Blancos at times since his marquee move from Brazil, but he turned in arguably his best display for the club on the big stage on Sunday.