Report: Chelsea, Spanish club have an interest in Brazilian wonderkid goalkeeper

Chelsea FC is set with Edouard Mendy in goal for the coming years, but it’s not to see that the reigning UEFA Champions League winners can’t have an eye on the future.

According to UOL Esporte, Chelsea and Spanish club Real Valladolid CF are expressing interest in the starting goalkeeper of the U-17 for Esporte Clube Bahia, Gabriel. The report details that the Premier League side has reached out to the teenager’s representatives.

The amount offered was €2-million (R$ 13.1 million at the current price) for 70% of the athlete’s rights. The termination clause with the Brasileirão club is set at €7-million (R$ 46 million at the current price).

The idea of the clubs expressing interest is to purchase Gabriel immediately. Then, the teenager would be able to depart the Brazilian side when he either turns 18 or obtains a European passport. UOL Esporte details that the search process for the document is already underway.

A move for a teenage goalkeeper won’t affect the club at the first-team level. Still, perhaps it serves as an indication that they might want to have some kids possibly ready for the future rather than spending big money on a goalkeeper and have it not work out as they did with Kepa Arrizabalaga.