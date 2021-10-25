Report claims big-name manager has already said yes to taking over from Solskjaer at Man United

You never want to see your club sack a manager based on one result, but the problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the thumping from Liverpool at the weekend was a culmination of a lot of problems.

Regardless of where you stand on the whole importance of a manager having a “philosophy”, it is now the case at the highest level that simply motivating your players and being a popular figure isn’t enough.

United have been bailed out on a few occasions by late goals or heroics this season, but Liverpool could’ve scored more than five if they wanted to on Sunday, and it was just the perfect illustration of how big the gap is.

At the time of writing Solskjaer is still the United manager and it doesn’t appear that his sacking is a sure thing, but reports from Italy say that Antonio Conte has already said yes to taking over.

There’s no doubt on Antonio Conte decision since days. He wants Manchester United job and he’d be ready to accept. But there’s still no official proposal on the table, as things stand tonight. ? #MUFC Manchester United are still thiking whether sacking or not Solskjær. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021

The current situation seems to be that contact has been made between United and Conte’s representatives, while the former Chelsea and Inter boss has shown his willingness to take the job so there’s clearly something to this.

It could be a fascinating appointment for numerous reasons, but particularly when you consider that Conte isn’t famous for sticking around, so this could be another Mourinho style appointment where he’s allowed to sign his own players, but it ends badly and another transition manager will be needed after he’s gone.

On top of that he is known for preferring a 5-3-2 formation and there’s no obvious fit in there for Jadon Sancho, while United’s defence is genuinely bad and Conte’s teams are usually based on a solid foundation.

Nothing has been agreed yet and this might just be a case of United figuring out what their options are if Solskjaer is sacked, but it appears Conte would be up for it if the formal offer is made to him.