Liverpool fans will absolutely love this mentality from Andrew Robertson!

Watch the video below as the Reds left-back can be heard shouting “keep going!” at his team-mates after Mohamed Salah put them 5-0 up away to Manchester United in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Robertson is clearly hungry for more goals in this clip, though in the end Liverpool had to settle for just five, even though they probably could’ve added a couple more if they really tried.

Man Utd were absolutely abysmal and were surely there for the taking, but in the end you can’t be disappointed with a 5-0 victory away to your biggest rivals!