Ronald Koeman could save his Barcelona job for now as ultimatum details reported

The Clasico defeat at the weekend really wasn’t a surprise for Barcelona, and it means that Ronald Koeman’s future has been questioned yet again.

The loss leaves them in 9th place after the first quarter of the season which clearly isn’t good enough, but they could close within three points of the top spot if they can in their game in hand.

Winning any game isn’t a given for Barca just now and that’s why Koeman is in trouble, while Marca have reported that he’s been told he must win his next three games or his status as manager will be in danger.

Fortunately for Koeman, the three games in question are matchups that Barca should be winning so he does have a real chance to build some momentum and buy himself a bit of time.

They travel to face Rayo Vallecano who have lost two of their last three games on Wednesday, although Rayo are above them in the table so it should be a good game, but they shouldn’t have too many issues against 18th-places Alaves at the Nou Camp this weekend.

If Koeman can take 6 points from those games then he does face a tough trip to Ukraine to take on Dynamo Kyiv – another tough one but they do sit bottom of the Champions League group with no goals scored so far.

That game with Kyiv is also crucial going forward as Barca could be all but out if they lose and Benfica were to find a way to defeat Bayern, but Koeman has a squad capable of winning all three and it won’t be a surprise if he manages to keep himself in the role for a few weeks longer.