Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s bizarre reaction to Mohamed Salah goal

We’re not quite sure what’s going on here, but Cristiano Ronaldo was signalling something to his Manchester United team-mates after one of Mohamed Salah’s goals yesterday.

Watch below as the Portugal international looks furious after Salah scores at Old Trafford, and starts waving his arms about frantically…

Ronaldo's reaction to one of Mo Salah's goals yesterday. pic.twitter.com/v7qzkEGQtI — ???? ????? ? (@IFAST66) October 25, 2021

Ronaldo didn’t have his best game yesterday, though in fairness the Red Devils fell apart defensively, making it hard for the forward players to have much of an impact.

The 36-year-old scored a fine goal in the second half but saw it disallowed for offside, not that it would’ve made much difference.