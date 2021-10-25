Video: Arsenal youngster produces inch-perfect challenge on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited about the potential of young centre-back William Saliba again after this superb piece of defending against none other than Kylian Mbappe.

Saliba has had a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium, despite being highly regarded for some time as one of the most promising central defenders in Europe.

Mikel Arteta is yet to hand the 20-year-old much playing time for the Gunners, but one imagines this perfectly-timed challenge on PSG superstar Mbappe for loan club Marseille could go a long way towards showing the manager at his parent club what he’s truly capable of…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Former Premier League referee questions two big decisions during Man United’s defeat to Liverpool
Manchester United handed boost as transfer target hits contract impasse with current club
Transfer insider provides HUGE update on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

Saliba had to get this right or he could’ve been in serious trouble, and not many defenders would have been able to get the ball off Mbappe in this situation.

Arsenal fans now just have to hope Arteta takes note and includes him in his side next season.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.