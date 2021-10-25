Video: Arsenal youngster produces inch-perfect challenge on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited about the potential of young centre-back William Saliba again after this superb piece of defending against none other than Kylian Mbappe.

Saliba has had a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium, despite being highly regarded for some time as one of the most promising central defenders in Europe.

Mikel Arteta is yet to hand the 20-year-old much playing time for the Gunners, but one imagines this perfectly-timed challenge on PSG superstar Mbappe for loan club Marseille could go a long way towards showing the manager at his parent club what he’s truly capable of…

William Saliba perfectly timing a vital last-ditch tackle on Kylian Mbappe in Le Classique last night#AFC pic.twitter.com/cL3VAuLHeR — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) October 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Saliba had to get this right or he could’ve been in serious trouble, and not many defenders would have been able to get the ball off Mbappe in this situation.

Arsenal fans now just have to hope Arteta takes note and includes him in his side next season.