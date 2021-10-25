“Devastating day” for Man Utd against Liverpool was “not a surprise”, says ex-Red Devil in brutal tweet

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger did not hold back as he analysed his old club’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

The Red Devils were absolutely humiliated at home against their rivals in the Premier League yesterday, with Mohamed Salah hitting a hat-trick in a memorable victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Schweinsteiger clearly feels this wasn’t that big a surprise, as the former Germany international took to Twitter to give his honest take on the situation at his old club.

It makes pretty brutal reading for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as Schweinsteiger aimed a dig at United’s lack of philosophy and vision in comparison to Liverpool…

It’s hard to argue with what Schweinsteiger is saying, even if it will be uncomfortable reading for some United fans.

The club clearly needs a reset after a difficult period, with Solskjaer surely proving now that he’s not the man for such a big job.

The Norwegian tactician started brightly when he took over as caretaker manager, but the situation is now very different, and he doesn’t seem to be responding well to the pressure after putting together a squad of top players after plenty of backing in the transfer market.

