Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he’s at “rock bottom” after Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he’s at the lowest point of his career after losing 5-0 at home to Liverpool.

The Red Devils were humiliated by their biggest rivals, with Mohamed Salah hitting a stunning hat-trick at Old Trafford in yesterday’s big game in the Premier League.

Solskjaer will now surely be under huge pressure as other big names are linked with the Man Utd job, so it’s not too surprising he’s clearly feeling down after such a poor performance.

Watch below as the Norwegian tactician admits he’s at rock bottom after watching his side thrashed so comprehensively by Liverpool yesterday…

Solskjaer surely won’t last much longer as United have other big games coming up that could end up being just as bad as this one.

MUFC have given Solskjaer plenty of money to spend on world class players, but it seems increasingly clear that a different coach is needed to get the best out of them.

