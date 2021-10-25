The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, and it’s little surprise to see Liverpool players making up almost half the line up.

The Reds were in inspired form to thrash Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford yesterday, with Mohamed Salah hitting a hat-trick to pile the pressure onto Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Salah is part of the front three below, and he’s joined by Liverpool team-mates Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita elsewhere in the XI.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks did well to fit in players from any other clubs this weekend, though in fairness Chelsea must feel slightly hard done by after putting seven past Norwich City.

Three Blues players make the team of the week, with Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell among the stand-out performers for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva also got in, along with Watford striker Joshua King, who hit a stunning hat-trick against Everton at Goodison Park.

It can’t be too often we see Crooks selecting this many players from one team, though, and it shows just how dominant Liverpool were in their memorable result away to Man Utd.

If we’re nit-picking, it feels a little harsh not to find space for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who is on fire at the moment and who scored a goal of the season contender for the Foxes in their win over Brentford.