Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek has taken a considerable step in his efforts to secure an exit from the Red Devils, with the ace switching agents according to Voetbal International.

The Dutch outlet report that the attacking midfielder, who has featured just three times so far this season, has now elected Ali Dursun as his representative, moving on from Guido Albers.

United spent an initial £35m to land Van de Beek from Ajax last summer, per BBC Sport, but the roaming playmaker was largely used in a bit-part role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his debut season.

Van de Beek has made just two Premier League starts since the start of 2021, neither of which have come this season as his only top-flight outing was a brief cameo against Newcastle.

With Voetbal stating that Everton were knocked back in their attempts to land the Holland international in the summer, it’s added that Van de Beek wants to look for a new team before January rolls around.

The 24-year-old has remained an unused substitute as of late despite the Red Devils’ disastrous form, with a string of three defeats in their last four Premier League ties leaving Solskjaer facing the sack.

It’s a real shame to see the talent of Van de Beek wasting away on the United bench, no one would’ve thought that this was in store for the man who turned in world-class displays on the big stage for Ajax.

Considering the side’s shortcomings when primarily calling upon Scott McTominay and Fred as their midfield duo, it’s astonishing to see that Van de Beek hasn’t been handed a real chance so far.

Van de Beek has instead been left to feature in what have respectfully been United’s three least important matches and scenarios so far this season.