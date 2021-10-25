Video: Joey Barton sparks outrage with mind-blowing comparison of a bad performance to the holocaust

It can get boring at times when managers and players just trot out the same lines after every game, but it appears that clubs do media train their employees for a very good reason.

Joey Barton isn’t exactly known for being a stand-up individual as it is, but this is just some next-level ignorance as he somehow uses the word “holocaust” to describe a bad performance from a player:

I can’t believe I’m still waiting for a comment from @Official_BRFC….this language is completely unacceptable pic.twitter.com/uIAUizLsgp — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) October 25, 2021

Understandably this hasn’t gone down well with TalkSport presenter Ian Abrahams pushing for some kind of apology or recognition from Bristol Rovers.

It’s hard to fathom why that word is even remotely in his mind given the context of what he’s talking about, and it’s just another thing to add to the list when it comes to Barton and controversy.