Arsenal fans are pretty much split precisely 50-50 on what the club should do about Eddie Nketiah’s future.

The Gunners youngster scored a fine goal against Leeds United on Tuesday night, and Mikel Arteta signalled after the game that he wants to keep the 22-year-old at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah is nearing the end of his contract so could walk away on a free transfer in the summer, but it seems he’s reminded some fans of what he’s capable of after his eye-catching performance in the 2-0 win over Leeds.

It’s pretty close, though, with this poll showing that a very slight majority of Arsenal fans would rather just let Nketiah leave…

The England Under-21 international could still have a big future in the game, and one imagines he’ll have plenty of suitors in the Premier League if he does leave Arsenal.

Arteta certainly has a big decision to make, but Nketiah himself will also need to think about his career and whether or not he’d be better off trying to leave instead of fighting for his place when there’s a lot of competition at Arsenal.