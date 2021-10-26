Loads of Arsenal fans are finding themselves baffled by the inconsistent form of Nicolas Pepe after another frustrating performance in the first half of today’s game against Leeds United.

It’s 0-0 at half time and some Gooners want Pepe dragged off by manager Mikel Arteta after his lack of impact on the pitch.

Pepe looked world class at former club Lille but has ended up being a big disappointment in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far, and it’s not clear what the future will hold for him.

It seems many Arsenal fans are now losing patience with the Ivory Coast international after watching his latest efforts against Leeds tonight.

I really like Pepe, but I have no idea what he's doing tonight…I really hope Arteta subs him off immediately. — Alan (@AlanMwendwa) October 26, 2021

What is Pepe doing? — sanjay_gooner (@sanjayjoseph143) October 26, 2021

Nico Pepe…yikes. Not doing himself any favors to break into the team with that first half — Gooner Lad (@the_footy) October 26, 2021

Pepe needs serious help. Obviously talented, but clearly lacks what it takes to be a top player. Clumsy, lethargic and quick to run out of ideas on the ball. I make bold to say, he can’t cut it at this level. — W.A. (@Waliyadeniran) October 26, 2021

Can we all agree that Pepe is the most frustrating player ever, you know the talent is there but he doesn't seem to have any idea what he's doing. #ARSLEE — graeme murray (@gersfan0611) October 26, 2021

I am never ever going to understand who thought it was a good idea to buy Nicolas Pepe never mind spend £72m on him — Conal Ryan (@conalryan97) October 26, 2021

Get Pepe off ????? #COYG — Luis Riveros (@LuisRiv80228233) October 26, 2021

Pepe just had a stinker. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him come off. — Cristian ?? (@bristiancurgess) October 26, 2021

The consensus seems to be that, despite some moments of quality, he just doesn’t completely look like he knows what he’s doing out there.

Will Arteta sub Pepe off at the break or should he keep showing faith in the 26-year-old for a bit longer? Let us know in the comments.