“Hope Arteta subs him off immediately” – These Arsenal fans baffled by frustrating star’s performance vs Leeds

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Loads of Arsenal fans are finding themselves baffled by the inconsistent form of Nicolas Pepe after another frustrating performance in the first half of today’s game against Leeds United.

It’s 0-0 at half time and some Gooners want Pepe dragged off by manager Mikel Arteta after his lack of impact on the pitch.

Pepe looked world class at former club Lille but has ended up being a big disappointment in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far, and it’s not clear what the future will hold for him.

It seems many Arsenal fans are now losing patience with the Ivory Coast international after watching his latest efforts against Leeds tonight.

MORE: Arsenal youngster shows world class defending skills

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could end up losing three key players for free next summer after recent developments
Video: Kai Havertz puts Chelsea 1-0 up vs Southampton with brilliant header
Liverpool feel referee took pity on Manchester United in Sunday’s clash

The consensus seems to be that, despite some moments of quality, he just doesn’t completely look like he knows what he’s doing out there.

Will Arteta sub Pepe off at the break or should he keep showing faith in the 26-year-old for a bit longer? Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.