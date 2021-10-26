Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he views Eddie Nketiah as a player with a big future at the club despite uncertainty over his current situation.

The 22-year-old is currently due to be a free agent at the end of this season, and, speaking in the video clip below, Arteta could not provide any update on whether or not he’d be signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah may well be tempted to move on after limited opportunities at Arsenal, but Arteta seems to have tried sending him a message that he wants him to stay after praising him in his post-match interview below…

“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn’t either way,” Arteta said.

“That contract situation is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I’m happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”

Nketiah scored against Leeds as Arsenal progressed into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, and it seems he could still have a role to play, even if he’s not looking close to challenging for a place in the first XI.