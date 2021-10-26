Barcelona, Boca Juniors to compete in Diego Maradona tribute match in Saudi Arabia

The memory of the late Diego Armando Maradona will be present Tuesday, December 14, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when FC Barcelona and Boca Juniors compete in a friendly for the Maradona Cup.

According to a statement released by the Spanish club, the stadium chosen for the friendly between both teams is Mrsool Park, which will have 25,000 spectators in the stands. However, the values ??of the tickets, nor the sales method, have not yet been confirmed.

So far, Barcelona and Boca have faced each other ten times, of which five wins have been registered for the Argentines, four for the Spaniards, and a draw. The last time they saw each other was on August 15, 2018, at the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Nonetheless, there are some criticisms when it comes to the match. First, the club where Maradona made his name in Europe, Napoli, isn’t playing in the fixture.

Furthermore, the Argentine forward only spent two seasons at Barcelona and had yet to establish himself abroad, so many people question why they’re playing in this friendly and not the Italian side.