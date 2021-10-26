With the Clasico loss behind them, Barcelona have to pick themselves up and carry on with a handful of important fixtures to be negotiated in the immediate future.

Ronald Koeman has to find the winning habit in both La Liga and the Champions League to stop the 2021/22 campaign turning into an abject disaster.

One player that can help him do that is Ousmane Dembele who Sport report as now being given the all clear from club doctors.

However, true to form as far as the club are concerned, a problem is never far away.

The Catalans are aware that the Frenchman’s agent has approached both Newcastle and Juventus on behalf of his client, suggesting that Dembele is looking to move on.

Particularly as it seems he isn’t bothered in entering into talks to extend his Barca deal which ends next summer.

To that end, it might well be preferable for the club to force the issue as they can’t afford another Ilaix Moriba scenario.

The youngster was kept on the sidelines for refusing to sign a new contract and eventually sold to RB Leipzig.

It’s a difficult decision for Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman to make because Dembele would make such as difference to Barca’s attacking play.

That they are willing to offer him a new deal clearly shows that the club believe he can spearhead the club in the future.

However, if he leaves the club in disgrace it won’t be anything new after he went on strike at Borussia Dortmund to get his move to the Camp Nou.

Given how injury prone he’s been since then, the club could even take the view that they’ll cut their losses and save themselves some money to put towards a top signing next summer.