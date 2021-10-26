Video: Calum Chambers scores from Arsenal corner just seconds after being subbed on

Calum Chambers has come off the bench to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Leeds United in today’s Carabao Cup clash.

Watch below as the Gunners defender heads home from a corner just seconds after he was substituted on to replace Ben White…

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United (Chambers, 55') ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/LfZMSnukZ5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 26, 2021

Chambers hasn’t been a regular for Arsenal for some time now, but he’s a decent squad player and has shown his value to Mikel Arteta’s side with his impact here.

This goal will surely remind Arsenal fans of that famous Nicklas Bendtner goal when he also made an instant impact off the bench to score the winner in the North London Derby back in 2007.