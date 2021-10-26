Sitting proudly atop the Premier League table and as reigning European Champions, everything should be alright with the world as far as Chelsea are concerned.

A 7-0 demolition of Norwich City last time out merely underscored their title credentials, and saw yet another clean sheet this season.

With only three goals conceded so far in the English top-flight, the Blues’ back four have been rock solid throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the foundation that they provide to allow their attacking colleagues to go and win games could be shaken to the core with the news that one centre-back’s renewal talks have stalled.

According to Goal.com, Andreas Christensen and his club haven’t spoken for two months about a new deal, and that could potentially let in other suitors.

Of itself the situation isn’t too much of a disaster, however, Antonio Rudiger is in talks with four clubs according to Gianluca Di Marzio, cited by Metro.

Losing two of their finest central defenders puts the Stamford Bridge outfit in a precarious position ahead of next season, and it’s a conundrum that Tuchel needs to solve quickly.