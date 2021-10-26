“Out of this world” – Former Man United ace comments on Salah & Liverpool after Old Trafford thrashing

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has heaped praise on Liverpool after they thrashed his old club 5-0 at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The Reds were by far the better team as Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick away to Man Utd in one of the club’s most memorable Premier League results, and indeed one of their best-ever performances against their bitter rivals.

Chadwick has to admit that Liverpool are serious title contenders and that he and others were wrong to write them off at the start of the campaign.

The ex-Red Devil also heaped huge praise on the stunning form of Salah at the moment, describing the Egypt international as “unplayable”, but stressing that Jurgen Klopp might need a bit of luck with injuries in order to keep up the fight with Manchester City and Chelsea.

“They’re definitely in with a real shout of winning it,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I was probably one of the people writing them off a bit at the start of the season, maybe more out of hope than anything else!

“But the scariest thing about Sunday’s game was that Liverpool can play a lot better than that, but they still came away with a 5-0 win.

“Obviously Salah is out of this world at the moment, back to that kind of form form his first season at the club, where he’s just unplayable. The moment he gets a chance he looks like he’s going to put it away.

“Even that goal for his hat-trick, it looked like he took a bit of a heavy touch but he still finished it incredibly well.

“You look at Mane on the bench, another world class player … it’s probably not as strong a squad as Chelsea or Man City, but if they can keep players fit they’ve proven that they can and will compete with Chelsea and City.”