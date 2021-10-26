It’s no wonder that anyone connected with Manchester United is still smarting after a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford by north west rivals, Liverpool.

The rush to condemn has been entirely predictable, with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his playing staff having to run the gauntlet from fans and pundits alike.

Frankly, it’s the least that they deserve. There wasn’t a single element of their play on Sunday which was laudable, with one problem after another not being addressed.

One has to question what is happening on the training pitch during the week if a United side are going to approach a game against one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams so ill-prepared.

One question surely being asked by the United faithful and football fans more generally is how on earth the Norwegian survives after such a brutal dismantling of his XI.

The answer to that may lie in an incredible statistic which could be what the board of the club are holding onto as a justification for now.

According to the Daily Star, only Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho have a better win percentage that Solskjaer.

Given that there isn’t a standout replacement at present, Solskjaer could well be given the time to turn things around.

Whether he can do that is an unknown at this point.