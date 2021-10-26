The world of football are united in grief on Tuesday morning with the news that former Everton, Rangers and Scotland manager, Walter Smith, has died aged 73.

Smith was a huge figure in Scottish football, metaphorically speaking, and presided over one of the most successful Rangers sides in history.

His time at Everton was less successful, albeit the Toffees were never close to being relegated.

That was certainly on the cards during Howard Kendall’s third tenure, after which Smith took his place and steadied the ship during a difficult period.

TalkSPORT’s Jim White, a close friend of Smith’s paid a personal tribute on Tuesday, and the sentiments no doubt resonated with many.