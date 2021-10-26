Sometimes it’s hard to tell if a manager should be sacked, but as a general rule – if fans of your biggest rivals are delighted that someone is still in charge, then it suggests you might want to make some changes.

Liverpool’s demolition of Man United at the weekend means the Old Trafford side have now hit rock bottom, but the most damning indictment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that it just wasn’t really a shock.

United play like a group of individuals and you wouldn’t trust them to get a result against a good team when the pressure is really on, while it also appears that rival fans are delighted with the reports coming out today which suggest that Solskjaer is going nowhere.

The Leeds United fans demonstrated their approval of this with a chant against Arsenal tonight, and it appears the week just keeps getting worse for United and their fans: