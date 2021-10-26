Liverpool sources have gone some way to explaining the huge improvement we’ve seen from Mohamed Salah this season after his stunning hat-trick in the 5-0 win away to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Egypt international was always a world class performer for Liverpool, but few could argue against the fact that he now seems to have taken his game to another level o far this season.

Salah has a stunning record of 15 goals and five assists in 12 games in all competitions so far this term, and The Athletic says sources at Liverpool believe the summer off has done him good.

It sounds simple, but many top players don’t get that kind of rest in the demanding schedule of the modern game, with Salah looking so much sharper than Man Utd duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in Sunday’s game, with those two having made it all the way to the final of Euro 2020 with England in the summer.

On top of that, The Athletic notes that Salah is keeping busy in the gym and never seems to take much time off to rest, with a source quotes as saying the 29-year-old is dedicating his life to becoming “the ultimate athlete”.

It really seems to be paying off, with Salah looking a joy to watch at the moment and an increasingly strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.