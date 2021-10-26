Rival fans are responding with joy that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks safe in the Manchester United job for a little bit longer.

The Norwegian tactician is struggling at the moment, with plenty of speculation over his future at Old Trafford following the humiliation of losing 5-0 at home to rivals Liverpool at the weekend.

It seems, however, that United will give Solskjaer a bit more time to turn things around, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that his understanding is that the Red Devils boss will remain in the dugout for the club’s next fixture against Tottenham.

See below for the update from Romano via his official Twitter account…

Great decision! — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 26, 2021

As you can also see, one Liverpool fan replied that it was a ‘great decision’, and there have been many similar comments from fans or rival clubs who clearly feel pretty pleased that Man Utd will be sticking with their struggling manager instead of making a change.

See below for more similar comments…

United fans, don’t worry. Just trust the process and it will go ‘BANG’!

If you sack Ole, Arteta is available btw.

