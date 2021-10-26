Manchester United will move to sign a trio of big-name transfer targets this summer, regardless of what manager is in charge of the club.

With pressure mounting on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, no one is 100% sure who will be at the helm next season.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes, are reporting that no matter who is leading the club in the summer, they will still make moves for two of EURO 2020’s biggest stars and a name familiar to the Premier League who currently resides in Spain.

Fichajes understand The Red Devils to be prioritising three positions that each of these players fit: centre midfield, right-back and a new winger.

The players who will reportedly fill these positions are Nicolo Barella, Kieran Trippier, and Federico Chiesa respectively.

With the former and latter playing for two of the top clubs in Serie A and being two of the Italian national teams’ best players, they are not likely to arrive on the cheap.

Trippier, who currently plays for Atletico Madrid, is wanted in order to provide competition for the current incumbent Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is disappointing in his position at Old Trafford.

The signings of Barella and Trippier would be seen as trying to solve problems in positions that have plagued United in the recent past.

Right-back has been a solid enough position for them, with Wan-Bissaka proving himself to be one of the best one on one defenders in world football. But the lack of attacking threat he provides is a real detriment to United, especially considering the space the former Crystal Palace man has at times, due to teams leaving him open due to this lack of quality in the final third.

And the signing of Trippier would remedy the lack of quality crossing on that side, even if it meant a less defensively secure right-back.

However, centre midfield has been the real problem for United in the last few seasons. The last true quality investment United made into the area was Nemanja Matic, who was signed under Jose Mourinho.

Barella would be a welcome addition to a midfield that lacks the ability to effectively progress the ball and break out of a pressing situation. With United’s Paul Pogba out of contract in the summer as well, this would be one of the best players to replace him with.

And if, as Fichajes reports, Antonio Conte does indeed replace Solskjaer come the summer, this will be made all the more likely as Barella and Conte have worked well together previously during their time at Inter, in which the pair won the league.

A new winger on the other hand seems to make less sense. While Chiesa is undoubtedly a talented player, one of the best in his position in fact. Considering United just spent big money on Jadon Sancho in the summer, who could easily develop into just as good a player Chiesa is once he finds his feet, the acquisition of the Italian winger makes less sense than the other two options.

Nevertheless, it is likely to be a busy few months for United in both the transfer market for players and managers, with new players a must and a potential new manager very likely given the current circumstances.