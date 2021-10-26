Video: McCoist’s emotional tribute to ‘best friend’ Walter Smith

The tributes continue to flow after the sad loss of former Rangers and Everton manager, Walter Smith, who passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 73.

During his time in Scotland, Smith coincided with Ally McCoist, a striker who was at the top of his game under the Scot and a major reason why Rangers enjoyed such a successful period.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist remembered how Smith started as his boss, became like a second father to him before ending up as one of his best friends.

It was an emotional tribute full of warmth.