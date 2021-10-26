On Sunday afternoon in front of an expected worldwide audience of millions, Mo Salah showed once again just why he is one of the best players on the planet at present.

The Egyptian King ran Manchester United ragged at Old Trafford, and was a deserved recipient of the match ball in what was a stunning 5-0 win for his Liverpool side.

It isn’t too much of a stretch to say that he’s unplayable at this moment in time and if he continues in the same vain, the Reds have to be considered a contender for the Premier League title later this season.

All of that said, news that his representative is demanding £500,000 per week for his client, per Football Insider, will surely come as a shock to John W Henry and the money men at Fenway Sports Group.

No one doubts Salah’s importance to the club, but there has to be a ceiling on salaries because no player is worth half a million pounds a week.

Liverpool are where they are not only because they have a best in class manager in Jurgen Klopp, but they also have owners who have done things the right way for years.

If their business model was to be blown apart just to keep Salah happy, Liverpool would be sliding down a very slippery slope indeed.