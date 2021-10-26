All the while that Amanda Staveley and her fellow Newcastle United directors twiddle their thumbs over a new managerial appointment, more names will be linked with the St. James’ Park hot-seat.

Steve Bruce was an unfortunate fall guy but his position was untenable once the club had been taken over.

Whomever is his replacement has the biggest of jobs on his hands, and for the ownership, the hire of the new manager is arguably the most critical piece of business they will do, for it’s likely that the incumbent will dictate regarding new signings and set the style of play as a result.

MORE: Ronaldo trolls Solskjaer

Former Newcastle star, Ryan Taylor, told Sky Sports that he would love to see Rangers’ Steven Gerrard take charge on Tyneside, though he’s a little misguided in that belief.

The former Liverpool captain has worked wonders north of the border, but managing in the Scottish Premiership doesn’t qualify him to walk into a job that needs someone with a vast amount of experience to take the Magpies back to the pinnacle of English football.

More Stories / Latest News Zinedine Zidane is right to reject calls to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a convenient fall guy for Manchester United’s inept board of directors Mo Salah is world class but Liverpool would be mad to pay him £500,000 per week

Gerrard would garner respect yes, and would arguably play a much better brand of football than has been seen at St. James’ Park for an age.

He might well be the right man, but it’s completely the wrong time.