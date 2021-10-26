Video: Eddie Nketiah scores strange but brilliant goal for Arsenal after defensive howler from Leeds

Eddie Nketiah has scored a slightly bizarre goal for Arsenal to put them 2-0 up against Leeds United in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The young forward pounced on a bit of a shocker from Leeds at the back, but in fairness to him he produced a sublime touch over the onrushing goalkeeper, and then did well to control the ball when it came down again before a slightly scuffed finish that rolled slowly over the line – truly a goal that had a bit of everything!

Watch below and decide for yourselves if this was brilliant or just plain comical from everyone involved…

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United (Nketiah, 69') ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/18ILJ2CPWH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 26, 2021

Nketiah doesn’t play regularly for Arsenal but will no doubt hope that this goal can remind manager Mikel Arteta what he’s capable of.