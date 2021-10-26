Video: Eddie Nketiah scores strange but brilliant goal for Arsenal after defensive howler from Leeds

Eddie Nketiah has scored a slightly bizarre goal for Arsenal to put them 2-0 up against Leeds United in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The young forward pounced on a bit of a shocker from Leeds at the back, but in fairness to him he produced a sublime touch over the onrushing goalkeeper, and then did well to control the ball when it came down again before a slightly scuffed finish that rolled slowly over the line – truly a goal that had a bit of everything!

Watch below and decide for yourselves if this was brilliant or just plain comical from everyone involved…

Nketiah doesn’t play regularly for Arsenal but will no doubt hope that this goal can remind manager Mikel Arteta what he’s capable of.

