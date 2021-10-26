There’s no getting away from the disaster that befell Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The worst part about their 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool is that almost everyone knew it was on the cards.

The Red Devils are, frankly, a joke at this point, with much of the faithful’s ire being directed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Whilst it’s true he picks the team and sets the formation and patterns of play, there’s a real question mark over whether he should even be in the position in the first place.

Did managerial stints at Molde and Cardiff City genuinely qualify him to manage one of the greatest clubs in the world?

Let’s be honest, were he not a much-loved member of the Sir Alex Ferguson era and the man who brought the club its second European Cup, United wouldn’t have touched him with a barge pole.

Even his transfer dealings have left a lot to be desired. Why spend the best part of a year trailing Jadon Sancho, only to then leave him on the bench for the most part?

If there’s any blame to be laid, it should be at the doors of the board of directors.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho… it’s not as if Solskjaer is the first mistake that they’ve made when choosing a manager. They are utterly clueless.

Until the people at the top grasp what they need to make United tick, including a manager that is fit for purpose, nothing will change.

Solskjaer is just another convenient fall guy.