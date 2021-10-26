Video: Pep Lijnders explains Liverpool’s front three are like the raptors from Jurassic Park

Ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Preston, Liverpool’s Pep Lijnders faced the media and had a novel way of describing the Reds’ front three.

Mo Salah in particular is in devastating form, whilst Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have weighed in their share of goals.

All three go hunting in packs, sniffing out every chance and, as Sunday afternoon’s fixture at Manchester United prove, taking them.

No wonder Lijnders said they reminded him of the velociraptors from Jurassic Park.

