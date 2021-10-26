Report: Milan joins Manchester City in pursuit of Brazilian starlet

The Sport Club Internacional highlight of the season, Yuri Alberto, is the subject of interest from European sides. Premier League club Manchester City isn’t the only team reportedly eyeing the striker.

According to Tuttomercato (via Globo Esporte), AC Milan is expressing interest in the 20-year-old forward. With the Serie A club’s forwards like Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud in the latter stages of their career, Milan needs a long-term solution at striker.

Globo Esporte further reports that Internacional has put a €20-million price tag on Alberto, who’s under contract with the club until 2025. The Brazilian media outlet also adds that

Both manager André Cury, Alberto’s representative, and Internacional have denied the existence of any formal offer for the player. Cury reinforced that this type of survey is typical but assured that there are no negotiations in progress.

Alberto has made 78 appearances for Internacional since joining the club in 2020, scoring 28 goals and registering five assists. It will be interesting to see if either Manchester City and AC Milan can land one of the better young strikers in South America.