Report: Wolverhampton adds Atlético Mineiro defender to their January transfer target list

2021 has treated Guilherme Arana well as the 24-year-old was part of the Brazilian squad that won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The left-back is now part of the Atlético Mineiro side that is on the verge of winning the Brasileirão.

Arana is now attracting the interest of European sides with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. According to Italian football journalist Ekrem Konur, the English club has already put the Brazil international on its list of reinforcements and will start negotiations in January.

Marcal currently holds the left-back role, but Wolves might want to bring in some competition during the January window to improve the position. Arana has some offensive capabilities at left-back to add a different look to the Wolverhampton starting eleven.

The Atlético Mineiro defender has made 81 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring nine goals and registering 15 assists after arriving on loan from Sevilla. Arana is under contract until 2024 and has a transfer value of £7.2-million.