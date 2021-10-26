What is the fascination with giving managers another few games to prove their worth.

When it’s clear that something isn’t working, prolonging the agony doesn’t make any sense at all.

Take Ronald Koeman’s situation at Barcelona.

Admittedly, the Catalans are in dire financial straits, but if Joan Laporta and his board aren’t convinced by the Dutchman, then a few million in severance payments really isn’t going to make too much of a difference.

Perhaps the real issue is that there are no outstanding candidates to replace him at a price which the club can afford.

MORE: Ronaldo trolls Solskjaer

Xavi Hernandez would appear to be tailor made for the role, but it’s clear that there is something not quite right with his current relationship with the president.

After sending Leo Messi packing, Laporta would be well advised not to make too many enemies of those players who formed part of Pep Guardiola’s dream team.

More Stories / Latest News Video: McCoist’s emotional tribute to ‘best friend’ Walter Smith (Video) Manchester City goalkeeper thought “it was a joke” when the club signed him This stat shows what player is not the problem at Manchester United

Whomever comes in, they should be in place now, not in a couple of weeks time when the situation could arguably be even worse. Decisive action is necessary.