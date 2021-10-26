Former Crystal Palace owner and now talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, certainly has a way with words, and he’s likened the furore surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of Man United’s abject performance against Liverpool to ‘clubbing Bambi.’

The Norwegian has rightly been condemned for his tactics, or more accurately lack of them, however, Jordan is of the opinion that it’s no good taking him to task now, given that it’s been obvious for some time that he isn’t a world class manager.

Indeed, well before Sunday’s humiliation there had been question marks over Solskjaer’s suitability.

MORE: Ronaldo trolls Solskjaer

United’s hierarchy are arguably the ones to blame for the failings of the team at present, for it was they who handed their manager a transfer war chest that enable him to buy Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho – neither of whom can get into the side at present.

More Stories / Latest News Could Tottenham result sound the death knell for Solskjaer at Man United? Manchester United plot move for trio of stars regardless of manager The incredible statistic that could indicate why Man United aren’t willing to sack Solskjaer just yet

Jordan’s analogy is spot on, as usual, and the time for talking is done. Action is required.