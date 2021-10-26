Much has been said about Manchester United in the past few days and weeks, with poor performances and results going hand in hand.

This has culminated in the unwanted result of United not winning a game in the Premier League for over a month now.

But despite this, there is one player who continues to perform despite the rest of the team seeming to crumble under the pressure.

Bruno Fernandes has continued to perform his role well despite all that is wrong within the team.

Looking at the numbers, Fernandes has created nine more chances than the next closest player, Trent Alexander-Arnold has.

Fernandes has recorded a total of 34 chances created, seeing him lead the pack by some distance.

Even according to football statistics site FB.ref, Fernandes is top for shot creating actions in the Premier League with 50, four more than the next player Mohamed Salah.

Fernandes has continued to create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates this year, and has registered a total of six assists in all competitions, with four coming in the Champions League and two in the Premier League.

With the managerial situation up in the air at the moment, it is good for United fans to know that there is some consistency in some individual player performances.