The pressure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be under come Manchester United’s next fixture on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur will be immense.

According to The Athletic (subscription required) cited by Stretty News, the club hierarchy are willing to keep the Norwegian in charge – for now.

It brings into sharp focus that any negative result or performance at the new White Hart Lane is likely to end with Solskjaer’s sacking.

To this point, he hasn’t shown that he has the gravitas or nous to lead what is, on paper, a fantastic group of players, but who, on the pitch, look anything but that.

There’s only so long that the board can justify extending the manager’s tenure, because with Atalanta, Manchester City, Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal on the immediate horizon, things aren’t about to get any easier.

Fortunately for Solskjaer, Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t got things going as well as he’d hoped in north London, and if the Reds can be galvanised then a win isn’t beyond them.

Even if that were the outcome, it doesn’t escape the fact that United really do need to be looking for a world class exponent in the dugout if they don’t want to fall further behind the likes of City and Liverpool.

To that end, The Athletic cited by Stretty News suggest that Antonio Conte could be a possible replacement.