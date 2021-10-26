It’s still over eight years away, but the groundwork to bring the World Cup to the UK and Ireland is seemingly already in full swing.

As has been shown with the Euro 2020 tournament, bar a few idiots in and around the final, and with Euro 96 held a quarter of a century beforehand, England is well equipped to deal with the logistics of hosting an elite football tournament in the modern era.

To hold a World Cup in the country again would be a real boon for tourism, jobs and the like, and the Government would appear to be doing their bit too.

According to a tweet from BBC Sport journalist, Simon Stone, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is preparing to pledge £11m of Wednesday’s budget towards a bid to host the 2030 tournament.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak set to announce additional £11m to support the UK-Ireland bid for the 2030 Football World Cup in tomorrow’s Budget. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 26, 2021

Frankly, it’ll be about time that the true home of football was given another chance by FIFA, seeing as though it will be 64 years since the 1996 tournament was held in England by 2030.

It’s not clear at this stage exactly what criteria FIFA will apply when naming the hosts, though the UK and Ireland must surely have a good chance of being given the green light.