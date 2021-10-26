Video: Che Adams equalises for Southampton vs Chelsea after potential mistake from Kepa

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Once a keeper gains the tag of being mistake-prone it’s hard to escape it, and you’re always waiting for Kepa to do something wrong when he does get a chance to play for Chelsea.

This one may be slightly harsh on him as it could be the case that he makes a good save, but the ball also spills for an easy tap-in and perhaps he should be doing better:

Pictures from beIN Sport

It’s just what Southampton needed after the restart to level the game, and it’s perfectly poised for the second half now.

More Stories Che Adams Kepa Arrizabalaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.