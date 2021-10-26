Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up on his reaction to when Manchester City first approached him.

The American international was signed from MLS side Columbus Crew by Man City in 2019 and has since become a steady deputy for number one goalkeeper Ederson.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Steffen revealed that he when he first heard about Pep Guardiola and Manchester City wanting him, he believed it was a joke.

You can see the full video below:

? "I thought it was a joke! It was very surreal… I just couldn't believe it" Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen opens up on signing for the club ?? The United States international was speaking to Sky Sports as part of #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/k2TpAEssMK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2021

Since joining Manchester City, Steffen has been limited to the number of appearances he can make due to his role as the number two goalkeeper.

However, the 26-year-old has a pretty decent record when he has played, with seven clean sheets in 15 appearances.

Steffen has largely been the domestic cup goalkeeper for City since his arrival and consequently this is where the majority of his appearances have come.

He has also made 24 appearances for the United States senior team, keeping 10 clean sheets.