Video: Watch the penalty shootout at Reece James fires Chelsea past Southampton

Chelsea had more than enough chances to put this game way, but the lack of extra time in the EFL Cup these days means we go straight to penalties.

It did give stand-in keeper Kepa the chance to atone for his earlier error and become the hero for the night, and he made one great save to deny Theo Walcott, while Will Smallbone ballooned his effort over the bar.

That meant it was left to Reece James to dispatch the deciding spot-kick as Chelsea make it through to the next round:

Pictures from beIn Sport