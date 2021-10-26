After the 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would appear to be a dead man walking at Manchester United.

It wasn’t just the result that was galling, but the manner of the defeat.

United were abysmal throughout, and never looked like getting into the match at any point. Two-nil down after 15 minutes was the worst possible start, and the Red Devils couldn’t recover.

Should the club decide to dispense with the Norwegian’s services, there’s likely to be a queue of suitors willing to step into the breach, however, that won’t, apparently, include Zinedine Zidane, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The outlet believe that the only two jobs that would interest the Frenchman would be the national team job and taking over Mauricio Pochettino’s role at Paris Saint-Germain.

As of this moment, Zidane is enjoying his sabbatical from the sport, and there’s little point in him taking a job which has long been a poisoned chalice.

Manchester United’s directors don’t appear to have a clue which direction to take the Red Devils in, nor is there any discernible identity and way of playing.

Transfers seem ill thought through too, and that really isn’t a mix that Zidane needs to walk into.

Whoever comes in would have the toughest of tasks to turn things around in the immediate future. Little wonder the Frenchman would prefer to prioritise his rest and recharge the batteries.