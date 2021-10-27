Video: Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo is first current professional footballer to come out as gay

Though it shouldn’t even be a discussion point in this day and age, that Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo is the first current professional footballer to come out as gay is a moment worth celebrating.

Taking to his Twitter account, a clearly nervous Cavallo, announced to the world that he was proud to be gay and pleased that he could finally unburden himself from the pressure of living a double life.

Perhaps his bravery will finally open the doors to other footballers being able to rid themselves of the stigma.

Well played, Josh!