Man City make contact over Chelsea star, Tottenham and Liverpool also linked

Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have all been mentioned as potential suitors for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger was previously not in the picture at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard not valuing what the German brought to the table. After Lampard’s dismissal and Thomas Tuchel’s subsequent appointment, Rudiger was immediately drafted into the starting XI, which proved to be a masterstroke.

The combative centre-back was virtually flawless in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, with Rudiger having been one of the finest defenders on the planet this calendar year. Unfortunately for the Blues, there is considerable doubt over his future at the club, with his contract due to expire in 2022.

Even more worryingly for those with Chelsea affiliation, a report by Eurosport has named all three of Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool as potential suitors. City are already thought to have made an approach, with Spurs and Liverpool waiting in the wings for developments.

Losing Rudiger would be a considerable blow for Chelsea, but to watch him join a direct Premier League rival would be all the more crushing. You wonder why Marina Granovskaia hasn’t been given a blank cheque to resolve the situation, considering how good he has been under Tuchel.