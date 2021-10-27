Man City make contact over Chelsea star, Tottenham and Liverpool also linked

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool have all been mentioned as potential suitors for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger was previously not in the picture at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard not valuing what the German brought to the table. After Lampard’s dismissal and Thomas Tuchel’s subsequent appointment, Rudiger was immediately drafted into the starting XI, which proved to be a masterstroke.

The combative centre-back was virtually flawless in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, with Rudiger having been one of the finest defenders on the planet this calendar year. Unfortunately for the Blues, there is considerable doubt over his future at the club, with his contract due to expire in 2022.

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly wanted by Man City, Tottenham and Liverpool

MORE: Chelsea linked with move for striker as Romelu Lukaku goes seven games without a goal

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Tottenham given transfer boost as manager confirms striker will not renew contract
Arsenal attacker has two Premier League proposals with contract due to expire in 2022
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star underwent surgical procedure after ‘collision in training’

Even more worryingly for those with Chelsea affiliation, a report by Eurosport has named all three of Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool as potential suitors. City are already thought to have made an approach, with Spurs and Liverpool waiting in the wings for developments.

Losing Rudiger would be a considerable blow for Chelsea, but to watch him join a direct Premier League rival would be all the more crushing. You wonder why Marina Granovskaia hasn’t been given a blank cheque to resolve the situation, considering how good he has been under Tuchel.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.