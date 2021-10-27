Arsenal attacker has two Premier League proposals with contract due to expire in 2022

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette reportedly has two offers to remain in the Premier League when his contract with the Gunners expires.

Lacazette is out of contract at the Emirates in the summer. He will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with any interested clubs as soon as the January transfer window opens, which casts serious doubt over his future at Arsenal.

The Frenchman has predominantly been used as an impact substitute by manager Mikel Arteta, a role that he is unlikely to deem sufficient at 30-years-old, an age where he ought to be at the absolute peak of his powers.

It would be no surprise to see Lacazette leave North London in January or the summer of 2022, but there appears to be a good chance that he remains in the Premier League beyond that time.

According to information shared by Fichajes, Lacazette has already been approached by two Premier League teams over the possibility of joining – Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Newly cash-rich Newcastle will be on the lookout for Premier League proven talent that can keep them in the division, while West Ham still have no deputy for Michail Antonio, whose hamstrings have proven themselves unreliable.

It remains to be seen if Lacazette would be keen on a move to either side or would prefer to move abroad. All ought to become clear in the coming months, as the striker’s contract ticks down towards its expiration date.